Get 512GB of Samsung microSD storage at a new Amazon low of $78 (Reg. $95)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card for $77.99 shipped. Usually selling for $95, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount, undercuts our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Samsung’s microSD card is a notable buy whether you’re in search of some extra storage for a drone, Android smartphone or tablet, action camera, or even a Nintendo Switch. It offers upwards of 100MB/s read and write speeds, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy speedy transfers when it comes to moving photos and other content over to your computer. Also comes backed by a ten-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 24,000 customers. More details below.

For those that don’t need to bring home 512GB worth of microSD storage, save even more than the lead deal by grabbing a smaller capacity of Samsung’s EVO Select card. Right now a 256GB version will only set you back $38 at Amazon. Or you could also grab the 128GB card for $19.

If you’re looking to add a microSD card slot to your Mac, don’t forget that Satechi is discounting a selection of its Apple device accessories. That includes its USB-C hub and much more.

Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD Card features:

With massive amounts of storage the 512GB EVO Select is enough memory for up to 24 hours of 4K UHD video, 78 hours of Full HD video, 150,300 photos, or 77,300 songs.* So go ahead and savor all of what life has to offer, and keep it all too. Compatible with a wide range of devices for both SD and micro SD. You can even capture detailed 4K UHD video. The included SD adapter fits most devices under almost every brand name, while preserving all of EVO Select’s outstanding speed and performance.

