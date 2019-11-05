Logitech’s popular K480 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard is $20 (Reg. $30)

- Nov. 5th 2019 10:54 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard for $19.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find this deal matched over at Best Buy. Originally $50, today’s deal is down from the usual $30 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. This model delivers a 3-in-1 design made to work with multiple devices simultaneously. Simply flip the switch and jump from one Bluetooth device to the next. It offers a full QWERTY design and a built-in tray so you can easily prop up various smartphones and tablets. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 2,700 Amazon reviewers.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a much higher-quality keyboard from a big name like Logitech at a lower-price than today’s deal. If you’re looking for a truly budget-focused option, you might consider this Arteck keyboard at $15 in a few colors. This model still offers a full QWERTY layout but does lack the integrated device stand found in the featured deal above. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard features:

  • Type-on-anything universal keyboard
  • Switch easily between devices
  • Type in comfort; Multi-platform and cross-platform
  • Please refer to compatibility information present below
  • keyboard for your computer – that also works with your smartphone or tablet.Bluetooth range: up to 10 m (33 ft)
  • Just turn the Easy-Switch dial to switch typing between three connected Bluetooth wireless devices

