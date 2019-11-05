Are you a fan of Mariah Carey? If so, she just launched a holiday gift guide on Amazon that features an array of awesome ideas for everyone on your list. The gift guide is arriving just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas and its record-breaking single “All I Want for Christmas is You.” To note, that song has been the one of the biggest holiday tracks for two years running. Head below the jump to check out our favorite items from the Mariah Carey Holiday Gift Guide.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

One of our top picks from her list is the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. In this set you will receive two temperature-controlled mugs for $130. These mugs will keep your drink perfectly hot for 1.5 hours on a single charge. It also allows you to control with your smartphone and it intelligently senses when to turn on and off. This would be a wonderful gift idea for anyone who loves hot tea or coffee.

Down Feather Blend Duvet

If there is one type of comforter I love it’s a Down Duvet. These also make a wonderful gift idea. The MALOUF White Down Feather Blend Duvet is a breathable mid-weight design. I love duvets because you can switch out the covers per season or just use the white design by itself. Pricing for this duvet ranges from $135 to $240 depending on the size.

CINEMOOD Portable Movie Theater

If you have someone who loves to watch movies or thinking of a great gift idea for your kids, the CINEMOOD Portable Movie Theater is a great option. Mariah quotes, “This is a great gift idea for those who travel and want to feel like they’re at the movies wherever they go! You can set thus up anywhere to play your favorite movies!”. This potable movie theater is on the pricey side at $315, however it’s great for traveling or even a fun outdoor experience.

RHM Karaoke Machine

Finally, you and your family can sing like Mariah with the RHM Karaoke Machine. This system is portable and hooks right up to your iPhone. It comes with two microphones and is available in three color options too. Better yet, this speaker also comes with 12 hours of playtime and the microphones are wireless for convenience. This speaker is priced at $220.

Which item from Mariah Carey's Holiday Gift Guide was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

