Add app-enabled RGB lighting to your car for just $13 Prime shipped

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its App-enabled Car RGB LED Light Strip for $13.19 Prime shipped when the code 2DDSDW8J is used at checkout. This is down from its $22 going rate marking a 40% discount and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve seen newer vehicles that offer interior lighting and have been trying to figure out how to add that to your own car, this is a great way. There’s an app that connects to this strip which allows you to choose various colors, lighting patterns, brightnesses, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the multicolor and app control to save some cash. The 2-piece Red LED Interior Light Kit is just $7 at Amazon.

Another great way to upgrade your vehicle would be to add a backup camera if it doesn’t have one already. We’ve got a deal on a wireless one which packs easy install, now on sale for $72.

Add some more smarts to your car when picking up the Amazon Echo Auto, which is currently 20% off for a limited time.

Govee Car RGB LED Light Strip features:

Upgraded Two-Line Design – Longer wires, suitable for any model cars. The lights tape’s back come with strong 3M adhesive, two lines connect with four strip lights, no need assemble the strip light, more easy to install and hide, keep your car clean and tidy. This cigarette lighter plug has switch and indicator light, built-in fuse, effectively protect the vehicle lights. Two Simple Control Methods – Forget the remote what easy to lose, we provide a more convenient and fashion controller, enjoy to change the color, brightness, music mode. And you can stick the controller on the nearby next you for safety drive. What’s more, you can use the “Govee Home” APP to control the light.

