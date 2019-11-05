Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Affinity Photo, BATTLESHIP, more

- Nov. 5th 2019 9:50 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Affinity Photo, Hidden Folks, BATTLESHIP, Week Calendar Widget Pro, Photo Safe – Photo Vault, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Edges – A Puzzle Challenge: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Safe – Photo Vault: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Photo Ring – Album Browser: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sight Words Sentence Builder: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dot Line: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Loopy HD: Looper: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iBouquiniste: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Vizzywig HD Classic: $20 (Reg. $30)

