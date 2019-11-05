Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Mario & Sonic Olympics $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Castlevania Requiem on PS4 for $14.99. And PS Plus members can score it for just $10. That’s as much as 50% off the regular $20 price tag and the best we can find. This is the updated bundle Konami unveiled back in September 2018 that features PS4 versions of arguably the two best titles in the series: Rondo of Blood and the incredible Symphony of the Night. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Mario & Sonic Olympic Games, Hotline Miami Collection, Valkyria Chronicles 4, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Party, and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Twitch Prime free games + DLC for November: Darksiders II, Rocket League, more

Luigi’s Mansion 3 First Impressions: Satisfying gameplay and gorgeous graphics

Xbox Black Friday 2019: Early access, hundreds of game deals, much more

Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more

GameStop Black Friday 2019: Early deals, big-time gift card offers, much more

Black Friday Gaming: We predict this year’s Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft deals

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!