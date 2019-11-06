Apple’s new AirPods Pro return to best price yet at $235

Update: Back in-stock at Costco for $235.

Sam’s Club offers Apple’s new AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds for $234.98. Free shipping with a Sam’s Club membership. That’s down from the usual $249 going rate at Amazon and a match of the best offer we’ve seen. With various other retailers experiencing delayed shipping, this is a great time to pick-up Apple’s new flagship earbuds at a discount. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life.

Save roughly $90 and go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. You’ll miss out on the active noise cancellation features and that new design, but there’s still a whole lot to like here, including Hey Siri and stellar battery life.

AirPods Pro feature:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

