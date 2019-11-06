Apple’s new AirPods Pro return to best price yet at $235

Update: Back in-stock at Costco for $235.
Sam’s Club offers Apple’s new AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds for $234.98. Free shipping with a Sam’s Club membership. That’s down from the usual $249 going rate at Amazon and a match of the best offer we’ve seen. With various other retailers experiencing delayed shipping, this is a great time to pick-up Apple’s new flagship earbuds at a discount. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life.
Save roughly $90 and go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. You’ll miss out on the active noise cancellation features and that new design, but there’s still a whole lot to like here, including Hey Siri and stellar battery life.
AirPods Pro feature:
- Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
- Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
- Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
- Sweat and water resistant
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life
