Amazon 1-day yard tool sale from $26: WORX, Greenworks, Scotts, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off outdoor power tools to help with your yard clean-ups. We are seeing a range of products from WORX, Greenworks, Scotts, Sun Joe and more on sale today. One standout from the bunch is the WORX WG545.4 Cordless Hi-Capacity Blower for $83.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 at Amazon, it is currently on sale for $89 at Home Depot and is now at the best price we can find. Perfect for cleaning up the sidewalk, patio, yard and more this fall, it includes a battery as well as 8 attachments for various tasks. You’re looking at 120 mph air speeds and it only weighs 4-pounds. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But if the WORX blower above is overkill for your basic leaf removal needs, consider this Scotts Power Corded Electric Leaf Blower at just over $26. Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, it is regularly $40 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Clearly you won’t be getting as much power or the cordless electric operation here, but you’re also saving over $50.

And be sure to hit up the rest of today’s outdoor tool sale for additional deals on chainsaws, pole saws, and much more starting from $42 shipped.

Once your outdoor power tool situation is set, go treat yourself to a ride-on lawn mower at $400 off.

WORX WG545.4 Cordless Hi-Capacity Blower:

Cordless convenience to quickly clean up your deck, driveway, Sidewalk, patio & all around your house

Clears hard to reach places, ideal for hard surfaces

120 mph air speed with 80 CFM air flow, and Only 4 lbs

8 attachments included to create a CLEANZONE

Share batteries across all your 20V power share WORX tools so you never run out of power

