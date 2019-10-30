Ryobi’s 38-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mower with bagger now $2,600 ($400 off)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 38-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower with Bagging Kit for $2,600 shipped. As a comparison, the lawn mower alone sells for $2,699 and the bagging kit together typically goes for nearly $3,000. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked on this model. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 860 Home Depot reviewers.

While there is a lot to like about today’s featured deal, it’s price tag is certainly a non-starter for some. Consider going with an electric push mower instead and save further. This 16-inch 40V cordless option from Greenworks is around $270 and offers up to 45-minutes of runtime on a full charge. It’s ideal for yards around half an acre in size. Plus it works with the rest of Greenworks’ 40V lineup. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers.

Ryobi 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

Powered by 75 Ah batteries with a 2-hour run time, this 38 in. 75 Ah Battery Electric Rear Engine Riding Lawn Mower and Bagging Kit comes equipped with a 38 in. 2 blade deck and a 12 position manual deck adjustment so you have full control over your cut. Since this mower is electric, there is no need to replaces belt, spark plug or filters.

