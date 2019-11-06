Score two Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Cameras + an audio doorbell for $250 (Reg. $400)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Home Security System bundled with an Audio Doorbell for $249.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $130, is $91 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best discount we’ve tracked to date. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by the recent inclusion of HomeKit support, as well as a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. This system is a great way to get started with the Arlo ecosystem. Plus with the Audio Doorbell, you’ll be able to hear who’s at the door. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR, and more. At $126, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Or if you just want to dip your toes into the smart security camera waters, consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam as a more affordable alternative. Not only will you enjoy Alexa and Assistant integration, but also the ability to set automations and more with other TP-Link smart home gear.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Doorbell Bundle features:

Arlo Pro 2 is a powerful and easy-to-use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it into a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa voice commands and rechargeable batteries.

