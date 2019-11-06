Score two Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Cameras + an audio doorbell for $250 (Reg. $400)

- Nov. 6th 2019 8:25 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Home Security System bundled with an Audio Doorbell for $249.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $130, is $91 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best discount we’ve tracked to date. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by the recent inclusion of HomeKit support, as well as a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. This system is a great way to get started with the Arlo ecosystem. Plus with the Audio Doorbell, you’ll be able to hear who’s at the door. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR, and more. At $126, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Or if you just want to dip your toes into the smart security camera waters, consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam as a more affordable alternative. Not only will you enjoy Alexa and Assistant integration, but also the ability to set automations and more with other TP-Link smart home gear.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Doorbell Bundle features:

Arlo Pro 2 is a powerful and easy-to-use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it into a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa voice commands and rechargeable batteries.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Smart Home Arlo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go