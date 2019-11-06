BenQ’s brand-new 27-inch 144Hz USB-C Monitor drops to $450 (25% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch 1440p 144Hz USB-C Gaming Monitor for $449.99 shipped when code 25EX2780Q1 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $600, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Headlined by its 27-inch, 1440p panel, this gaming monitor also comes equipped with HDR support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut range. Helmed by USB-C, other I/O enters in the form of HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Having just been released in September, reviews are still rolling in on this monitor. However other BenQ displays are well-reviewed at Amazon.

Over at Dell, we’re also seeing a notable discount on the its 24-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor (S2419HGF) at $99.99 shipped. Usually selling for $150, like you’ll find at Best Buy, that’s good for a 33% discount and is the best we’ve seen. This 24-inch display is a fantastic way to improve your gaming setup on a budget. It features a 144Hz panel and NVIDIA G-Sync, as well as dual HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, right now we’re tracking a notable price cut on Acer’s 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $400 (33% off).

BenQ 27-inch 144Hz USB-C Gaming Monitor features:

Behold the official BenQ gaming monitor, the EX2780Q has all the specs you want in your gaming monitor. Designed for speed, clarity, and vivid images, EX2780Q sets you up for victory. HDR with Brightness Intelligence Plus sets you up for your best gaming experience by leveling the playing field. Dark regions become clear, bright areas don’t get overexposed, and details gain amazing clarity and realism. Make HDRi your secret weapon.

