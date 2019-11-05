Add Acer’s 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor to your setup at $400 (33% off)

Amazon currently offers the Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $599, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $150, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by its 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor also touts NVIDIA G-Sync support for elevating your gameplay experience. That’s paired with a 27-inch 1440p display and dual built-in speakers. This monitor also packs HDMI, DisplayPort, and four USB 3.0 inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 220 customers.

Acer Predator 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Take your game to the next level with the Predator XB1 XB271HU abmiprz 27″ 16:9 LCD Monitorfrom Acer. This monitor comes equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync technology so the monitor adapts to your graphics card settings to nearly eliminate screen tearing and ghosting. In addition to NVIDIA G-Sync technology this display also features a 144 Hz refresh rate to ensure you receive a smooth gaming experience.

