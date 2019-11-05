Add Acer’s 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor to your setup at $400 (33% off)

- Nov. 5th 2019 4:47 pm ET

Get this deal
$599 $400
0

Amazon currently offers the Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $599, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $150, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by its 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor also touts NVIDIA G-Sync support for elevating your gameplay experience. That’s paired with a 27-inch 1440p display and dual built-in speakers. This monitor also packs HDMI, DisplayPort, and four USB 3.0 inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 220 customers.

Ensure your new monitor will work with a newer MacBook by putting the savings from any of today’s deals towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Or if you’re looking to mount the display, right now the AmazonBasics Monitor Stand upgrades your desk setup at just $12.50 (36% off).

And don’t forget that you can save $500 on Alienware’s all-new Curved 34-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor.

Acer Predator 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Take your game to the next level with the Predator XB1 XB271HU abmiprz 27″ 16:9 LCD Monitorfrom Acer. This monitor comes equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync technology so the monitor adapts to your graphics card settings to nearly eliminate screen tearing and ghosting. In addition to NVIDIA G-Sync technology this display also features a 144 Hz refresh rate to ensure you receive a smooth gaming experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$599 $400

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Acer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go