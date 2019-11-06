eBay slashes 20% off Anker gear: PowerHouse $400 (Reg. $500), Nebula $46, more

AnkerDirect via eBay Daily Deals is offering its PowerHouse 400Wh 120000mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator for $399.99 shipped when coupon code JUMBO20 has been applied during checkout. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among the best offers we have tracked. This beast sports four PowerIQ fast-charging USB ports, a 110V AC outlet, and a 12V car socket. Despite its compact and easy-to-carry design, Anker PowerHouse can charge everything from an iPhone to a mini refrigerator. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Continue reading to find even more Anker deals at eBay and be sure to use the code mentioned above to lock in the full discount.

More Anker deals at eBay:

If 20800mAh will do, have a look at Jackery’s PowerBar for $110 when clipping the on-page coupon. It features a 3-prong AC outlet, USB-C output, and three 2.4A USB-A ports. That makes it powerful enough to recharge a MacBook, iPad, and many other devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Anker is not the only brand included in today’s sale. WORX and Dyson are also in there and some notable deals we’ve found include a 3-in-1 leaf blower/mulcher/vacuum at $53 (Save 50%) and the Supersonic Hair Dryer at $220 (Refurb, Orig. $399).

Anker PowerHouse Generator features:

Portable Power: Off-grid power supply for camping or emergency backup, capable of powering lamps, phones, laptops, TVs and even mini fridges. PowerHouse boasts triple output modes: a 12V car socket, an 110V AC outlet (for devices up to 120W) and 4 fast-charging USB ports.

Remarkably Compact: PowerHouse is possibly the smallest and lightest 400Wh power supply on the market. A high-density lithium-ion battery allows for a more compact build than that of lead-acid power packs.

