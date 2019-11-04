Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer ups your style game: $220 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is offering its Supersonic Hair Dryer in refurbished condition for $219.99 shipped when the code JUMBO20 has been used at checkout. This is down from its $399 going rate at retailers like Amazon and beats our last mention by $3 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to maintain an ideal temperature, the Dyson Supersonic is designed to “prevent extreme heat damage.” Plus, the different attachments include a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 12-month warranty.

Nomad Base Station

For those who don’t require name-brands like Dyson in their arsenal, the Conair 1875W Hair Dryer with Ionic Conditioning is $14.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. This is far less than what Dyson’s option cost, but you’ll lose out on a few features. Namely, Conair doesn’t offer internal temperature monitoring, multiple attachments, and the same sleek design.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Lifestyle Deals roundup which features Cole Haan, Macy’s Friends and Family Event, Casper Mattresses, and more.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer:

Prevents extreme heat damage to help protect shine: Intelligent heat control measures the air temperature over 40 times a second, to prevent extreme heat damage. Engineered for different hair types: Through research in our hair laboratories we’ve engineered a range of attachments designed to style different hair types. Lightweight and balanced: Dyson has turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle, completely rebalancing the dryer’s weight and shape.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!