Ditch rental fees, today’s Gold Box has ARRIS modems from $68 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on ARRIS Modem products. One standout is the ARRIS SURFboard (32×8) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $68 shipped. Regularly selling for upwards of $100, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. Best Buy charges $86 for this model in white. Purchasing your own modem can be a great way to do away with ISP rental fees (as much as $120 per year). Featuring 32 download channels, this model is capable of up to 1.4 Gbps speeds and ships with a 2 year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more ARRIS Modem deals starting from $99 shipped. Just be sure to check with your internet provider to ensure the model you’re interested in will work. Each of the options in today’s sale offer some details as to which networks they are compatible with, but double checking might be a smart idea just in case.

We also have a number of router deals still live. Those include NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 Router at $297 (25% off) plus more from $13. You’ll also find everything you need to know about the best Wi-Fi 6 routers out there from all the biggest names in the space right here.

Arris SURFboard (32×8) Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem:

Approved on Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse Networks), Cox, Mediacom, Suddenlink and most other US Cable Internet Providers. NOT compatible with Verizon, AT&T or Centurylink. REQUIRES Internet Service

32 Download and 8 Upload Bonded Channels capable of up to 1.4 Gbps download and 262 upload speeds. APPROVED for Internet plans up to 600 Mbps. Is NOT approved for Gigabit Plans, will need the SB8200 Docsis 3.1 Modem.

Wired modem only. Does not include WiFi router or VOIP Telephone adapter. Gigabit Ethernet port to connect to PC or Router

