Kobalt’s 227-piece mechanic’s tool set is a DIY must-have at $99 (Reg. $199)

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 227-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $99 shipped. This is 50% off its original price and is one of the lowest we’ve tracked historically. If you’re just getting started in mechanic work, DIY jobs, or just general handyman stuff, this kit is perfect for you. It boasts over 100 sockets, 30 wrenches, 40 hex keys, and more. Plus, the included case makes organization super simple as everything has its own place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a smaller and more at-home DIYer-oriented kit, check out CARTMAN’s Orange 39-Piece Tool Set. It’s $17 Prime shipped at Amazon, which is far below what today’s lead deal fetches. Included in this setup you’ll find a hammer, tape measure, screwdriver, scissors, and more, which are generally missing from the featured Kobalt deal.

Looking to make sure that you have everything possible in your tool kit? Our guide walks you through everything we recommend a DIYer having, so be sure to give it a gander.

If you’re in search of yard tools, Amazon’s Gold Box has you covered with fantastic deals on WORX, Greenworks, Scotts, and more.

Kobalt Mechanic’s Tool Set features:

This popular 227pc mechanic’s tool set includes 117 commonly used 6- and 12-point sockets, 3 PRO90 ratchets, 4 extensions, 30 wrenches that have 15 degree offset for extra clearance, 40 hex keys and 33 other tools

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!