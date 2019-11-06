Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale offers 40% off sitewide: Outerwear, sweaters, more

Lands’ End is currently having its Friends & Family Sale that’s offering 40% off your order with promo code SEARCHPAL at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the Bedford Rib Quarter Zip Sweater is a no-brainer at just $33. For comparison, this sweater was originally priced at $55. It will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe this fall and winter because it can be layered with dress shirts, t-shirts, vests, jackets, and more. It also comes in an array of color options and can be machine washed and dried for convenience. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Lands’ End customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!