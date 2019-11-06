Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale offers 40% off sitewide: Outerwear, sweaters, more

- Nov. 6th 2019 9:46 am ET

0

Lands’ End is currently having its Friends & Family Sale that’s offering 40% off your order with promo code SEARCHPAL at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the Bedford Rib Quarter Zip Sweater is a no-brainer at just $33. For comparison, this sweater was originally priced at $55. It will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe this fall and winter because it can be layered with dress shirts, t-shirts, vests, jackets, and more. It also comes in an array of color options and can be machine washed and dried for convenience. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Lands’ End customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Land's End

Land's End

About the Author