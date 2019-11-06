NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX launches as “world’s smallest AI supercomputer”

Earlier in the year, NVIDIA stepped out of its usual product offerings to unveil its Jetson Nano, a low-cost computer for experimenting with machine learning. Today the company is back with its latest iteration of the artificial intelligence-centered device; the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX enters with a credit card-sized design, up to 21 TOPS of computing power, and high-efficiency power consumption. Head below for all of the details.

NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX brings machine learning to a credit card-sized computer

NVIDIA’s new Jetson Xavier NX can effectively be thought of as the Raspberry Pi of the machine learning world. It enters under the guise of being the “world’s smallest, most powerful AI supercomputer” and looks to supplement other devices with enhanced processing capabilities.

In terms of specs, NVIDIA’s latest looks to improve upon the previous version with a roster of enhancements. You’ll still find the credit card-sized form-factor of the Nano, but Jetson Xavier NX looks to offer better performance than its entry-level brethren with the same 10W power consumption. Processing capabilities are the miniature computer’s biggest strength, as it can yield server-class return up to 21 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second).

Rather than being focused on AI research and the like, NVIDIA is positioning Jetson Xavier NX to serve as the brains for commercial robots, drones, sensors, and more. To that end, it also supports all major AI frameworks, including TensorFlow, PyTorch, mxnet, Caffe, and others.

All of these improvements do come with a higher price tag compared to the original Jetson Nano. This time around, NVIDIA is charging $399 for its Jetson Xavier NX. Right now, the company is targeting a March 2020 release date.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given that its first attempt at building a general-purpose machine learning computer geared towards the hobbyist market, it’s no surprise to see a more professional model hit the scene. The $399 price tag makes this one that much less appealing for a tinkerer like myself. But with more and more products leveraging machine learning, it could only be a matter of time before consumer products rocking the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX hit the market.

