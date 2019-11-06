Add wireless charging to your Model 3 with TapTes at $32 (Reg. $50)

- Nov. 6th 2019 7:08 am ET

0

TapTes Direct via Amazon offers its Model 3 Wireless Qi Charger for $31.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $50. Today’s deal is a 20% price drop from our previous mention. At $32, this is a much less-pricier alternative to similar … products on the market today. You’ll receive a wireless charger designed for two phones that will fit perfectly in your Model 3’s dash. Supports up to 10W charging on each side. I love having a wireless charger in my Model 3, it makes it so much easier to power up devices without fumbling around for a cable. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up a USB hub and easily add more ports to your Model 3. This 4-port option from Sabrent is a #1 best-seller and should do the trick. If you want to add Sentry Mode to your ride while still using the power adapter above, having something like this on-hand is a must.

TapTes Tesla Model 3 wireless charging pad features:

TapTes Tesla Model 3 wireless charging pad/mat is a professional smartphone charging tool specially designed for your driving, which provides the wireless charging for your smartphone without “plug-in” the device. Just drop your device onto our Tesla Model 3 phone charger and it begins to charge. The black wireless charger could match and improve your car interior. The Tesla Model 3 wireless charger provides you with a high-tech, and is a must-have Model 3 accessories to improve your driving experience.

