TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off select boots, sneakers, more from $20

For two days only, TOMS is having its Surprise Sale with up to 65% off select styles of popular shoes. Prices are as marked. Inside the sale you can find deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Grey Oiled Suede Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $80. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $140. This style is a wonderful option for this fall and winter with its waterproof exterior. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort and a flannel lining. These boots are available in two color options and will pair seamlessly with jeans or khakis alike. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from TOMS Surprise Sale.

