BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure HomeKit Smart Lock (IM1) for $152.15 shipped when coupon code BAGS15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $84 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked. This HomeKit smart lock can be armed/disarmed using Siri, the Apple Home app, a PIN code, and more. Additionally, it even works with Z-Wave smart home hubs, allowing you to set up custom automations with systems like SmartThings. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of shoppers.

If you’d like to replace your door handle alongside your new HomeKit smart lock, Yale’s Edge Keowee Lever is under $17. This inexpensive offering will get the job done and features an ‘easy install mounting system.’

ICYMI, SimpliSafe recently debuted its own deadbolt. It garnered some attention from us thanks to its ‘thinnest on the market’ claim and inexpensive price point. Head over to our release coverage to read all about it and hear our take.

If you have been curious about the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem, we just spotted a deal on its monitoring kit that slashes the price by 60%. It includes a hub, two multipurpose sensors, motion sensor, and smart plug.

SmartThings isn’t the only hub out there. There are many others. Have a look at our helpful Z-Wave guide to see which option is best suited for your needs. Inside we mention options from Ring, Aeotec and more.

Yale Assure HomeKit Smart Lock (IM1) features:

Lock and unlock your door by asking siri or with the Apple home app, when you’re at home

Access from anywhere when you have an Apple TV (4th generation or later) near your front door

Create daily schedules to ensure your door is locked at the same time each day

Fits on standard doors 1 3/8 inch to 2 1/4 inch thick with 2-1/8 inch face bore hole

