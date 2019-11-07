Acer’s Hybrid 802.11ac Router + DOCSIS 3.0 Modem drops to $180 (28% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Acer Hybrid 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Modem for $179.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Usually selling for $250, it just recently dropped to $225, like you’ll find at B&H, and is now down the extra $45. Today’s offer saves you 28% overall and comes within $3 of the Amazon low. Featuring up to 1.3Gb/s of network throughput across 32 download channels, this router can dish out 802.11ac speeds through your home. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports, remote access capabilities, and more. Thanks to the built-in DOCSIS 3.0 modem, you’ll be able to save upwards of $120 per year compared to renting hardware from an ISP. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers. More below.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the D-Link Covr Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $166.65 shipped. Having originally sold for $260, a price you’ll still find at B&H, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $210 or so. Today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks a new low. If placing a centralized router doesn’t cut it for your home, grabbing a mesh system like D-Link Covr is a solid alternative. This model features up to 6,000-square feet of coverage, Tri-Band performance, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s featured deal is said to work with Xfinity, Spectrum, and Cox, though its worth double checking with your provider just to ensure compatibility. Don’t forget that we’re still seeing TP-Link’s Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System on sale for $180 ($65 off).

Acer Hybrid Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Modem features:

Featuring Intel Inside, the ASUS CM-32 combines a DOCSIS 3.0 32×8 cable modem with a Wifi AC2600 router powered by exclusive wireless technologies to deliver full bandwidth and coverage without monthly rental fees. Dual USB 2.0 allows you to share printers and external USB drives, including remote access via AiCloud.

