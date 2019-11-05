Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Smart Home Router for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Usually selling for $245, like you’ll find right now at Amazon, that’s good for an over 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and is the best we’ve seen. TP-Link’s Deco M9 Plus can support over 100 connected devices and covers up to 4,500 square feet with Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well as 1.5Gb/s of throughput. Another perk found on this system is that it doubles as a smart home hub, allowing you to connect Zigbee, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi accessories to the mesh routers. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 335 shoppers.

Those looking for a similar hybrid router and smart home hub system may be happier with the Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh System at $120. This option still touts the built-in home automation capabilities via the SmartThings hub, and can dish out upwards of 1,300Mbps transfer speeds across 1,500-square feet. On top of Zigbee support, you’re getting Z-Wave connectivity, as well.

If Wi-Fi 6 is more your speed, we’re currently tracking a notable offer on NETGEAR’s 802.11ax Router at $297 (25% off). You’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more. Ubiquiti also just recently debuted its new UniFi Switch 2nd Gen which you’ll definitely want to check out, as well.

TP-Link Smart home Wi-Fi router features:

Deco M9 Plus covers your entire home with high-speed mesh Wi-Fi no matter its size or shape. It uses powerful tri-band AC2200 Wi-Fi with TP-Link Mesh technology to deliver strong Wi-Fi everywhere and keep up to 100 devices running at top speed. With built-in ZigBee and Bluetooth technology, Deco M9 Plus even replaces most smart hubs and lets you directly connect and control your favorite smart devices from the Deco app. It also supports Alexa for easy voice control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!