JCPenney Black Friday Ad 2019: Ninja, Keurig, cash doorbusters, more

JCPenney has now unveiled its Black Friday ad for 2019, delivering notable deals on home goods, consumer electronics, fashion, and more. Deals start on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving with a unique take on doorbusters resulting in straight cash discounts on a limited basis at brick and mortar stores. As in year’s past, JCPenney will be offering aggressive discounts online as well. Hit the jump for all of the most important details from this year’s JCPenney Black Friday ad and more.

JCPenney Black Friday Ad notes early start time for deals

The JCPenney Black Friday Ad reveals a Wednesday, November 27th, start date for holiday shopping festivities. Sales start at midnight on Wednesday, with Black Friday proper kicking off on Thanksgiving Day at 2 PM in brick and mortar locations. Interestingly enough, Black Friday hours vary by store this year, which is likely due to malls offering different hours across the country.

JCPenney will be going light on the doorbusters this year in favor of limited coupons valid from November 28th through the 30th. You’ll have to be in line on Thursday at 2 PM for your chance of one of three coupons. While most will receive $10 off, there will be a few lucky shoppers at various stores receiving $100 and $500 off coupons.

Home goods highlight the JCPenney Black Friday ad

As you might expect, there are plenty of home goods deals throughout this year’s JCPenney Black Friday ad. This includes big names like Instant Pot, NInja, and many more. As per usual, JCPenney will be offering your choice of appliances at various price points, including over ten appliances at $8 each after a mail-in rebate.

Another headliner is the Nutri Ninja Professional Blender 1100W at $70, down from the regular $199 price tag. Another notable Ninja deal comes on the Auto IQ Blender at $60, which typically goes for over $100.

Other notable deals include:

