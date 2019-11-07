Lenovo’s Assistant-laden Smart Clock hits its Black Friday price early at $40

B&H offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s down from the original $80 price tag and current $60 offering at Walmart. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the expected Black Friday price as well. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Are you not attached to Google’s Assistant ecosystem? Ditch the display and go with Amazon’s Alexa-laden Echo Dot for $10 less. You’ll still be able to control various smart home devices, call up the news, music and much more. Echo Dot is one of our favorite Alexa devices with its streamlined build that makes it easy to tuck just about anywhere in your smart home.

You can check out the rest of Lenovo’s Black Friday ad along with our on-going holiday coverage right here. In just the last 24-hours we’ve seen fresh details from Best Buy, Amazon, and others in the lead up to Black Friday.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up to customized sound and media alarms. See alarm suggestions and quickly set one up with voice or touch.

Check the display and see the weather, calendar, commute info, news and more. Just say “Hey Google”.

Connect seamlessly with your smart home devices, supports 30,000+ products and 3,500+ partners/brands.

Play your favorite music, audiobooks, radio and podcasts.

