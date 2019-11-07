Score Motorola Android smartphones at new lows: Moto One $250 or G7 $200

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Usually selling for $350, like you’ll find direct from Motorola and Best Buy, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola powers its new Moto One with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle and 16MP sensors. Other notable features include 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more. Having just been released, reviews are still rolling in on Motorola’s latest. Initial reports at Best Buy are promising, and the brand’s other smartphones carry great ratings, too. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional deals.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Typically selling for $300, like you’ll find at Best Buy and direct from Motorola, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and a new Amazon low. Motorola’s G7 features a 12MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,000 customers.

For other Android-centric experiences, right now you can enjoy a $110 discount on Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch at $165. Or if you’re in search of an Android tablet, Google Pixel Slate is down to a new Amazon low at $533.50 (Reg. $799)

Motorola Moto One Action features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

