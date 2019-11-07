Google Pixel Slate offers 12-inches of Android glory for $533.50 (Reg. $799)

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel Slate 64GB Intel Core m3 Android Tablet for $533.48 shipped. Typically selling for $799, as you’ll currently find at Best Buy as well as direct from Google, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $5 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen Molecule display, Pixel Slate sports 64GB of on-board storage alongside 8GB of RAM. In terms of other notable features, you’re looking at up to ten hours of battery life, USB-C, and dual front-facing speakers. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Depending on how you’re planning to use Pixel Slate, there are a few ways we’d recommend spending some of your savings. Everyone knows getting work done on a physical keyboard is easier than a virtual one, which makes Google’s $199 Pixel Slate Keyboard a must-have for productivity-focused folks. If you’re on the artsier side, then the Google Pixel Slate Pen for $93 is a great alternative to consider, as well.

Looking to treat your kid to their first computer? At $89, Samsung’s Chromebook 3 is a notable option that won’t break the bank.

Google Pixel Slate m3 features:

Experience the power and portability of this Google Pixel Slate tablet. Featuring a 12.3-inch touch-enabled Molecular Display and dual front-facing speakers, this tablet delivers gorgeous visuals and vibrant audio for an immersive entertainment experience. This Google Pixel Slate tablet keeps you connected all day with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

