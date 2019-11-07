November is one of my favorite months to read. The cool weather makes it such a great time to cozy up with a new fall book. So if you’ve already checked off your October Reading List, then November has some amazing titles in store for you. We have an array of options for each reading fan from romance to thrillers. Head below to see which novels from the November Reading List made our top picks this month. Also, be sure to let us know in the comments below what title are you most anticipating.

The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell

If you are a fan of suspense, Lisa Jewell is one of my favorite authors. I recently just read “Watching You” and “Then She Was Gone” and both were phenomenal. However, she has released a new book for this fall called “The Family Upstairs“. Just launched on November 5th, this book is about a girl who rips open a letter on her 25th birthday in hopes of finding out who her birth parents are. She is shocked to find that she is the sole inheritor of an abandoned townhome in London worth millions. As she investigates the story of her birth parents and the dark legacy of her new home, she runs into some terrifying news. This book is one that will keep you on your toes and one I can’t wait to read it next.

The Poppy Wife by Caroline Scott

Looking for a historical fiction or a romance? Well, “The Poppy Wife” by Caroline Scott has both for you. This book was also released on November 5th and tells a story of a couple in the Great War of 1921. As the war ends, the couple try to piece together their broken lives and attempt to be reunited with loved ones. The tale is about a man who is trying to find his brother who was in war and right when they think he has died they find new leads. This title can be purchased today for $13.59 on Amazon.

The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan

Susannah Cahalan is a number one New York Times bestselling memoir author. She just released a new novel called “The Great Pretender”. The book is filled with revelations about an undercover psychology experiment in the 1970s. This will teach you an array of knowledge about how asylums worked at this time, as well as the process of mental health diagnosis as a whole.

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

Another romance, that’s a highly anticipated title is the Great a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert. Chloe Brown has always been a computer geek, but with her parents wealth she wants to change that. She sets goals for herself to change her life and fall in love. This charming story will warm your heart page by page. You can pick this book up today at Amazon from $14.

