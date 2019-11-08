Amazon has Apple’s iPhone XR battery case for a new low of $69 (Reg. $110)

- Nov. 8th 2019 3:15 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone XR Smart Battery Case in white for $69 shipped. Usually selling for $110, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is $40 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Delivering an additional 39 hours of use, Apple’s official iPhone XR battery case sports a sleek design comprised of soft-touch silicone. So if you’re looking to get every minute of extra usage out of your XR, this is a great option that will keep your device juiced up in the usual Apple style. Not only will you find a familiar Lightning port on the bottom, but also Qi charging support. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to prolong your iPhone’s battery life, consider going with a power bank instead. Anker’s PowerCore 10000 features a compact design that won’t hog too much space in your bag and is currently on sale for $22 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

Today’s battery case discount comes on the heels of several other notable Apple offers. During Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale, you can score HomePod for $200, save $99 on 10.2-inch iPad, and more. Plus, our Apple guide is filled with other deals on Macs, iPads, and more.

Apple Smart Battery Case features:

Engineered for iPhone XR, the Smart Battery case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.

