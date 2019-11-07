While Best Buy’s Black Friday ad has already dropped, many of the hottest Thanksgiving week deals are already available today. The Best Buy Apple doorbuster sale is delivering new or matching all-time lows on several devices, including HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, and more. Free shipping is available for all. This limited-time sale offers an early glimpse into some of the hottest deals in the lead up to Black Friday. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from the Best Buy Apple doorbuster sale.

Best Buy Apple doorbuster sale is now live!

Best Buy is going in early on the deals this year, and it’s Apple doorbuster sale is filled with notable offers. My Best Buy members (free to sign-up) can grab Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad from $249.99, which is as much as $99 off the regular going rate. This deal is only available for today only, but is sure to be brought back during Thanksgiving week. Amazon is not yet matching this offer, but we expect them to in due time. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently.

iPad Pro is up to $199 off, a deal that we also see reflected over at Amazon. This is in-line with many of our 2019 offers, although we expect to see better during Black Friday.

HomePod hits all-time low

Without a doubt, another standout offer is Apple’s HomePod at $199.99. It typically goes for $299, with today’s price being a match of the best we’ve seen, which only happened briefly earlier this year. This is a 33% savings and certainly one of our favorite deals from this year’s Best Buy Apple doorbuster sale. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2, and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device.

Other notable Apple deals include

Best Buy is taking up to $300 off Apple Watch Series 4. Most models are around $200 off, but this is the most significant cash discount we’ve seen to date across the board.

If you’re looking for a new MacBook Pro this year, Buy Best has up to $299 off various models. While new MacBook Pros may be on the horizon, today’s deals are in line with what we expect to see throughout November.

Best Buy is also offering notable deals on iPhone 11 and Pro/Max models, with up to $500 off when you trade-in a device and activate a new line. We’ll see straight cash gift cards at Target later this month, so it may be worth holding out here.

Shop the rest of this year’s Best Buy Apple doorbuster sale for even more deals, and don’t forget to check out their Black Friday ad as well.

