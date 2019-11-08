The latest version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare turns two weeks old today and just received its first major update…on all platforms, simultaneously. For previous releases, like Black Ops 4, most updates would hit PlayStation about a week before Xbox and PC, but that’s not the case with this Modern Warfare update. You’ll find the new Hardpoint mode and two new maps available to all as of today. But, that’s not all. There were also several things patched in the game, according to Infinity Ward, and this is “just the start” according to Activision.

Modern Warfare’s latest update brings two new maps

There are two new maps included in this update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The first that we’ll take a look at is Shoot House, which is for normal multiplayer modes. This map is set in the “deserts of Urzikstan” in a military training Shoot House facility. It’s a “tight, three-lane map” that has plenty of close-quarter combat. It’s medium in size, and is great for 6v6, though, things do a get a little chaotic.

In my limited playing on the map, things get quite crazy, especially in Domination. Point B is nearly impossible to steal from the opposing team, so be sure you’re the first to capture it. Reminiscent of Nuketown, this map is sure to become a fan-favorite if you like fast-paced, action-packed matches where camping is almost impossible.

Next, there’s Krovnik Farmland in Ground War. This “rural farmland of Verdansk” is the center of military conflict, with scars visible across the entire massive map. It offers a “distinctly different atmosphere”, bringing a rural landscape with farmhouses, windmills, silos, and more.

Hardpoint makes a comeback in Modern Warfare’s latest update

While Hardpoint was missing from the initial release of Modern Warfare, it’s back like never before in this update. You’ll race to be the first to defend a specific hardpoint on the map, doing your best to keep the enemy at bay. Just make sure to stay on the hardpoint, as that’s the way your team will earn points to win.

Patches galore

There are far too many patches to list here, but Infinity Ward has you covered with them all. We’ll focus on a few key patches that players have been wanting since day 1.

Now, when you detonate an enemy with a bullet it’s now non-lethal if you’re at full health. Infinity Ward also reduced the trigger and damage radius, while reducing the damage width to match the trigger width.

Battle chatter has also been tweaked. Your enemies will no longer hear when they’ve been called out by the opposing team. Infinity Ward said, “We’ll continue to monitor this and make additional tweaks to Battle Chatter in future updates.”

Footsteps have also been updated, making them significantly quieter when crouched or ADS. And as for weapons? The 725 got the nerf that everyone was hoping for, with increased ADS and hip fire spread with reduced damage range. The M4A1 (my personal favorite) also got a reduced range and small recoil increase.

There are a plethora of other patches in this update to Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and you can read all about it at Infinity Ward’s blog.

Finally…a developer worth trusting, so far

Infinity Ward is keeping up the end of its promise…so far. We’re seeing updates released simultaneously across all platforms with equal content, and no pay-to-win system…yet. Hopefully, Infinity Ward keeps this up and brings all new content to all platforms at the same time, keeping gamers happy.

