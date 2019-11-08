Bring home Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak for $56 at Amazon (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the WOW! Stuff Collection Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak for $55.97. As a comparison, it typically goes for $80 at Amazon, with today’s deal being a new all-time low. You (or your child) can bring the magic of Harry Potter home with this invisibility cloak recreation. It includes the full outfit, which when used in tandem with the free smartphone app, allows you to take pictures as if your head is floating around. Just like the movie! It ships with a smartphone holder as well, for easy timed selfies. Perfect for “Harry Potter dress up or Cosplay for kids, adults and fans of all ages.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Leverage your savings and complete the ensemble with a Harry Potter Sorting Hat for $18. You can bring the entire Harry Potter experience together with this officially licensed product that stands 20-inches tall and wonderfully recreates the iconic sorting hat scene from the movies. Plus you can sort your friends into any of the Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff houses, even if they contest their placement. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon reviewers.

You’ll find even more toy deals in today’s Amazon Gold Box from NERF, Hasbro, and VTech. With prices from just $4, you can easily cross off some holiday shopping long before Black Friday rolls around.

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak Deluxe Version features:

Imagine being invisible? Imagine no more! This official Warner Bros. Invisibility cloak costume perfectly replicate the original cloak’s magical effects!

Save your invisible scenes! Save photo’s or video to your smartphone or tablet’s camera roll for instant recall

Vanish from view with this amazing Harry Potter toy and collector item. The perfect Harry Potter dress up or Cosplay for kids, adults and Harry Potter fans of all ages

Easy to use! Whether you are indoors or outdoors The simple to use Android and iOS App make you appear invisible in seconds!

