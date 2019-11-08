Amazon’s Gold Box has all-time lows on NERF, classic board games, more from $4

Fire and strike fast with the Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor blaster! This quick-draw blaster has a rotating drum that holds up to 6 Elite darts. Choose your target and fire 1 dart at a time, or unleash all 6 darts in rapid succession with slam-fire action. To prime the blaster, pull the slide back and release. Check the indicator; if its orange, the blaster is primed and ready to fire. The The Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor fires darts up to 90 feet (27 meters). Includes 6 Elite darts.