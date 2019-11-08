Amazon’s Gold Box has all-time lows on NERF, classic board games, more from $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide range of toys on sale from Nerf, VTech, and Hasbro. Each retailer is getting its own dedicated page filled will deals, so be sure to comb through each offering to see everything available. Prime members bag free shipping, otherwise, a $25 order minimum is required. You’ll find 4+ star ratings on nearly everything, making it a great time to load up on holiday gifts before the Black Friday rush. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
NERF:
- N-Strike Elite Disruptor: $7.50 (Reg. $13)
- Fortnite AR-Durrr Burger Blaster: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Hyper Fire Blaster: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Revoltinator Zombie Blaster: $28 (Reg. $40)
- …and more!
VTech:
- PJ Masks Catboy Learning Watch: $11 (Reg. $15)
- LeapFrog My Own Laptop: $15 (Reg. $20)
- LeapStar 3D Mickey and Roadster Racers: $5 (Reg. $8)
- Learn and Groove Musical Table: $28 (Reg. $40)
- …and more!
Hasbro:
- Guess Who: $7 (Reg. $10)
- Simon Game: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Yahtzee: $6 (Reg. $10)
- Game of Life: $10 (Reg. $15)
- …and more!
N-Strike Elite Disruptor features:
Fire and strike fast with the Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor blaster! This quick-draw blaster has a rotating drum that holds up to 6 Elite darts. Choose your target and fire 1 dart at a time, or unleash all 6 darts in rapid succession with slam-fire action. To prime the blaster, pull the slide back and release. Check the indicator; if its orange, the blaster is primed and ready to fire. The The Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor fires darts up to 90 feet (27 meters). Includes 6 Elite darts.
