Instant Pot’s Duo Nova 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker is currently 35% off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $64.95 shipped. Down from $100, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering up seven different features, you’ll be able to pressure cook, steam, slow cook, saute, and more with this one countertop appliance. Plus, the one-touch buttons make complicated settings a thing of the past. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, while Instant Pot doesn’t include a recipe book with your purchase, you should absolutely pick one up. Be sure to use some of your savings to grab The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook. It’s under $8 for either a physical print or digital Kindle eBook of this must-have recipe guide.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker features:

Time and Space Saver: The 2019 edition Instant Pot Multi Cooker combines 7 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Clear, Simple Controls: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot with delicious results

Big Capacity: Instant Pot’s 6 quart large capacity cooks for up to 6 people perfect for families, but also great for meal prepping and batch cooking for singles and smaller households

