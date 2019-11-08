Cuisinart’s air fryer is also a toaster and convection oven for $125 ($75 off)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Air Fryer for $124.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $200 price at Best Buy, $160 discount there for My Best Buy members, and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up a multitude of functions, our favorites are the fact that this air fryer doubles as a convection oven and more. Plus, the large fry basket means you can make a plethora of wings at one time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, you don’t have to spend $125 to make wings at home, if that’s your only goal. The Chefman 3.6 Quart Air Fryer is a great alternative. It’s just $45.50 shipped at Amazon and offers you the same air frying capabilities without the convection or toaster oven features.

Don’t forget that we’ve got Ninja’s Professional Blender on sale today. It’s down to $60, which is 40% off its regular rate. We also have the Ninja 8-Quart Foodie Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer down to $200, from its regular $280 going rate.

Cuisinart Convection Toaster/Air Fryer features:

1800-Watts with 7 functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, Warm, toast

0. 6 cubic foot non-stick interior with oven light. Dimensions (L x W x H): 15. 50 x 16. 00 x 14. 00 inches

Capacity: toast 6 slices of bread, air fry 3lbs of chicken wings, bake a 12-inch pizza or roast a 4 pound chicken

Adjustable thermostat with 60-minute timer/auto shutoff, toast shade selector-timer

Includes: oven rack, baking pan, air fryer rack/basket. Mc cubic feet: 3. 390

