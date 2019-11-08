Ninja’s Pro Personal Blender sees early Black Friday deal at $60 (Reg. $100+)

As part of its Black Friday preview sale, Target is now offering the Nutri Ninja Auto iQ Pro Complete Personal Blender (BL487T) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, it fetches even more from Amazon third-party sellers with refurbished models selling for around $85 right now. This is the best price we can find and is right on par with the best Black Friday deals we have seen thus far. This 1100-Watt, 6-speed blender crushes ice, purees, mixes, chops and blends with a stainless steel blade. It is an ideal blender for your daily smoothies but can also handle slightly more heavy duty tasks as well. This model also ships with a pair of on-the-go blending cups. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great alternative that won’t reach as deep in to your pocket is the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender. It carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 4,600 Amazon customers and is more than capable of whipping up your smoothie. It has even more accessories than today’s lead deal, but it is significantly less powerful overall, so it might have a harder time with more robust ingredients.

We are also still tracking a notable early Black Friday deal on Ninja’s 8-Qt. Cooker at $200 (Reg. $280+) as well as the 4-quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker at just $20 (30% off). You’ll find even more in our Home Goods Guide.

Nutri Ninja Auto iQ Pro Personal Blender:

Blending smoothies and shakes just got so much easier – and tastier – with this Auto iQ Pro Complete Personal Blender/Extractor from Nutri Ninja. You’ll be able to customize any smoothie or shake exactly how you like it. The high-performance blades power through ice and frozen ingredients to give you the perfect texture, while the blending cups transform into a travel mug so you can take it with you on the go – just put on the lid and go.

