Score the Nokia 7.1 Android Smartphone at a new low of $210 (Reg. $270)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Nokia 7.1 64GB Android Smartphone for $209.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally fetching $270 these days, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and the lowest it has sold for to date. Nokia’s 7.1 Android handset features dual SIM card slots, a dual 12MP rear camera array, and more. Design-wise, it touts an aluminum frame and a glass back for a premium feel. There’s also 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. With over 190 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. In our hands-on review, we said that “Nokia has knocked it out of the park with its 7.1 smartphone.”

Looking to protect your new handset? Put your savings towards a new case starting at around $7 at Amazon. One standout though is on the official Nokia Clear Case, which will run you $10. This option is a great way to show off your new phone’s design while also throwing in some additional defense against scratches and falls.

If Nokia’s discount handset doesn’t fit the bill for what you’re after in a device, right now you can score the Motorola Moto One for $250 or the G7 Android smartphone for $200.

Nokia 7.1 64GB Smartphone features:

Increase the quality of your mobile photography with the Nokia 7.1 Dual-SIM 64GB Smartphone. The sturdy 6000 series aluminum frame, glass front, and glass back encapsulates dual rear 12MP/5MP cameras, a front 8MP camera, and ZEISS optics that are engineered to deliver stunning photos and video. The rear depth-sensing cameras can capture striking HDR photos, HDR videos, and portraits with smooth bokeh blur. You can even go manual with Pro UI, or use Dual Sight to snap creative rear/front bothies.

