After rolling out a host of gift guides and Black Friday previews, Amazon has now officially unwrapped this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things. For 2019, you’ll find the usual selection of home goods, smart home accessories, books, and beauty products. Oprah has become a fixture around the holiday at Amazon in recent years, and 2019’s rendition looks to be the most expansive yet. So whoever you find yourself shopping for this year, there’s likely something on Oprah’s Favorite Things list to fit the bill. Head below for more including our top picks.

Oprah’s Favorite Things returns for 2019

As it does each year, Oprah’s Favorite Things list departs from the more mainstream products found on other shopping lists for more eclectic offerings. But don’t be fooled, this is still a list backed by Amazon, so you’ll of course find an Echo Dot for Kids, amongst other first-party products.

Oprah is partnering with various other celebrities to roll out her top picks this year, including bestie Gayle King and Lady Gaga. This year’s selection of Oprah’s Favorite Things has a wider reach than ever before, including specialty items like vegan leather bags and responsibly-made snacks and treats. You can find the entire selection on this landing page.

Our top picks include

For the tech-minded, one standout is the Courant Catch:2 multi-device Qi Charger for $150. While there are certainly lower-cost alternatives out there, this model delivers a multi-device wireless charging setup built with premium materials, which won’t look ugly on your nightstand. It’s capable of pushing 10W to your various devices with room for two smartphones at a time.

Another standout is the Poccolina Ruth Bader Ginsburg Trailblazer shirt for $28. It features the iconic Supreme Court judge on a cotton t-shirt. It’s design is fun and fresh, while also showcasing your love for this Supreme Court mainstay. Available in a variety of kids sizes.

Of course, for the workout savant, there is the popular Powerbeats Pro from Apple. Although we’re likely to see a lower price than the current $250 price tag on Black Friday, it’s inclusion here makes sense as a solid pair of earbuds for workout-focused individuals, and even those looking for a low-key way to enjoy some tunes. Check out our full review for more.

You can find the rest of this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things list on this landing page. Be sure to sort through the various product categories to build out your holiday shopping list this year.

