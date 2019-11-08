Adobe’s latest Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 is over 50% off at $70

Newegg is offering Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 as a Mac or Windows download for $69.99 when the code EMCUUTD33 is used at checkout. Normally $150, this is one of the first price drops that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. For comparison’s sake, when we saw the 2019 version go on sale, it was usually only down to $90-$100. This purchase will give you both Adobe Photoshop and Premiere to help upgrade your photo and video editing capabilities. I use Photoshop daily here at 9to5Toys, and couldn’t imagine using anything else. While reviews are still rolling in here, Adobe is well-rated over at Amazon.

Adobe recently released Photoshop for iPad, which brings all-new capabilities to Apple’s tablet lineup. There’s even talk of Illustrator coming to the iPad, which would further solidify Apple’s tablet as the best choice for creative professionals.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020:

Adobe Sensei AI technology powers automated options that make it a snap to get started, and there’s always room to add your personal touch

Auto generated creations are made just for you and delivered to your home screen the place to discover new photo and video tricks and techniques

Remove unwanted objects from photos, make time-lapse videos, and more with 78 step by step Guided Edits

Share your memories in memes, collages, slideshows, and animated GIFs, or order photo prints and gifts right from Elements

