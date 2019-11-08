Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 includes a $50 Amazon credit from $550 ($700+ value)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card for $549.99 shipped when redeeming the on-page Extra Savings promotion and adding both to your cart. You’ll find the same offer at Best Buy, just with $50 in credit for its respective storefront. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for $150 in savings when considering the gift card value and is a new all-time low. Step up to the 256GB model for $630, down from $730. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display. Included alongside the tablet is Samsung’s S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 125 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More below.

Save even more when opting for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch Tablet instead. For $300, not only will you still get a $50 Amazon credit, but you’ll bring home a similar tablet experience, though will miss out on the DeX 2-in-1 functionality included with the Tab S6. Even so, it’s a capable option for watching Netflix and the like, browsing the web, and more.

Regardless of which you choose, take advantage of each tablet’s expandable storage support and use your savings on Samsung’s 128GB microSDCX card for under $20. If you’d prefer a Chrome OS-centered experience, don’t forget that right now you can score Google Pixel Slate for a new all-time low of $533.50 (Reg. $799).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy. Attach a keyboard with built-in trackpad to this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet for a seamless PC desktop experience.

