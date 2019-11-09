Headphone sale: AirPods 2 $130, Bose 700 $300, PowerBeats Pro $193, more

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Apple AirPods 2 with Charging Case for $129.99 shipped when coupon code DEALMOONPOD has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. With a list price of $159, today’s deal slices about 20% off retail, a $14 savings compared to Amazon’s current offer, and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Apple’s second generation AirPods differentiate themselves from its first release with support for “Hey Siri” and an upgraded H1 chip for improved wireless pairing. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for an in-ear AirPods fit? It just so happens that Comply recently debuted new foam tips made with standard AirPods in mind. They’re priced at $18, making them an affordable way to improve the fit of your new AirPods.

Apple AirPods 2 features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

