It’s that time of the year again. While we already got a look at the 2019 Savings Book from Sam’s Club a few weeks ago, it’s time to check out the wholesale retailer’s annual One Day Sale. You’ll find discounts like up to $650 in gift cards with the purchase of Apple’s latest iPhones when you trade-in your old device, App Store gift cards at 15% off, home theater deals galore, and more. Keep reading to find out all the details about Sam’s Club’s One Day Sale.

Nomad Base Station

Theses deals are members only

So, the main thing to note here is that you can only cash in on these savings if you’re a Sam’s Club member. That’ll run you $45 for a year’s access, but it’s well worth it in my opinion. Many of today’s deals will give you far more than $45 in savings, which pays for the membership and then some.

When is the Sam’s Club One Day Sale

Sam’s Club One Day Sale starts online on Saturday, November 9th at 12:01 AM Eastern Time and doors will open at 7 AM in your local timezone.

Discounts galore on Apple products

Sam’s Club has no shortage of deals during its One Day Sale Event. However, the main area that we’re going to focus on here is the Apple savings. You’ll find up to $650 in gift cards with the purchase of Apple’s latest iPhones, as long as you trade in your old device. The savings here comes in the form of a $400 Sam’s Club gift card with your purchase, and up to $250 in additional credit with your eligible trade-in. At the minimum, you’ll get a $400 gift card when you pick up Apple’s latest iPhone 11/Pro/Max.

There’s also up to $150 off select iPads, up to $40 off select Apple Watches, and, most importantly, 15% off App Store gift cards. This is essentially free cash, as you’ll be able to buy $50 worth of App Store credit for $42.98, or $100 for $84.47.

Home theater deals aplenty at Sam’s Club’s One Day Sale event

The savings don’t end with Apple at the Sam’s Club One Day Sale Event. You’ll find plenty of discounts on home theater gear, as well. From sound systems, like VIZIO’s 5.1-Channel Sound Bar for $150 (which is $50 off) to a 50-inch 4K Smart HDR UHDTV for under $240 (from $290), Sam’s Club has it all.

Sam’s Club home theater One Day Sale deals:

Save on at-home essentials

Sam’s Club is also discounting a selection of at-home essentials during its One Day Sale Event. You’ll find a 4.5-Quart KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at $200 from $250, Ninja’s Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer for $150 from $200, iRobot’s Roomba 671 for $200 from $300, and many more products.

Sam’s Club’s One Day Sale gets in on gaming too

You’ll also find several discounts on gaming accessories and consoles at Sam’s Club. When you purchase a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite, you’ll get a free case kit at no additional cost with prices starting at $200.

There’s also the Xbox One S with two controllers at $200, which is $100 off its regular rate. Plus, you’ll even find a gaming massage chair that is marked for to $299 from its regular $350 going rate, making your long Modern Warfare sessions even more comfortable.

Keep up with 9to5Toys before and during Black Friday

As always, we’ll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday extensively over the next six weeks. You can stay up to date by following us on Twitter and downloading our iOS app. For the best deals, be sure to bookmark our guide , which will be updated continuously throughout Thanksgiving week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!