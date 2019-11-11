NETGEAR’s 802.11ac router and extender bundle is an affordable upgrade at $95

Walmart is currently offering the NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router (R6120) bundled with the NETGEAR 802.11ac Range Extender for $94.94 shipped. Typically purchasing both the router and range extender separately would run you closer to $120, with today’s offer saving you just over 20%. This is also the best value we’ve tracked to date. Featuring up to 1,200Mb/s of network throughput across its dual-band connections, this router and range extender combo provides enough coverage to fill most homes with 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Having both devices in your setup is perfect for multistory houses or setups where just a centralized router won’t provide ample coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,400 customers.

Complete the package of your new networking setup by grabbing TP-Link’s best-selling Five-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $16 at Amazon. While the featured bundle will bring four Ethernet ports into the mix, having an extra five at your disposal is perfect for smart home hubs, and more.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing Acer’s Hybrid 802.11ac Router + DOCSIS 3.0 Modem on sale for $180 (28% off).

NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router bundle features:

The NETGEAR AC1200 Dual Band WiFi Router delivering AC WiFi speed 3x faster than older standards. This router offers improved performance and wireless coverage for your entire home. Get the speed you need for smooth HD streaming and online gaming throughout your home, through a secure and reliable connection to the Internet.

