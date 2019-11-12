Acer Chromebook 14 sports a metal build and all-day battery: $179 (Reg. $260)

Walmart currently offers the Acer Chromebook 14 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB bundled with a protective sleeve for $179 shipped. Usually selling for around $260 at Amazon, today’s offer beats the all-time low there by $20. That’s without factoring the sleeve’s value, which bumps the overall savings here to 33%. This is also the best we’ve tracked to date. Acer’s high-end Chromebook sports a 14-inch display, which is built into an aluminum housing. On top of that, there’s 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. You’re looking at up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and in terms of ports there’s dual USB 3.0 and HDMI. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,380 customers.

Those looking for something more affordable will find the Acer Chromebook 11 N7 for $150 at Amazon to do the trick. It still runs Chrome OS, but trades the metal design in favor a more typical plastic casing. While there’s 32GB of storage and 4GB of memory on this model, one trade-off compared to the lead Acer deal is that you’ll be getting an 11-inch display here.

If USB-C is a must and you don’t mind paying an extra $1, consider Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook, which has hit a 2019 low at $180.

Acer Chromebook 14 features:

The Acer Chromebook 14 is a powerful rock star with its stylish 100% metal chassis and immersive HD display that delivers an epic mobile experience that’s unrivaled by other Chromebooks on the big stage. The incredibly fast wireless connection and amazing battery life give you all day to run your favorite Google apps or access your photos, videos, music and documents. Slide the Chromebook into the included protective sleeve and your ready to head out and tackle your day. 100% aluminum alloy housing.

