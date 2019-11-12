Amazon has Christmas classics, best-sellers, bundles, more on Blu-ray from $9

Amazon is offering the Mission: Impossible 6 Movie Collection on 4K Blu-ray for $50.39 shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of around $70 at Amazon and $110 list price at Best Buy to mark a new all-time low. If you’re a Mission: Impossible fan, this is a must-have collection. You’ll get all six movies in 4K HDR along with digital copies to view them anywhere you go on your iPhone, Android, or laptop. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for even more Blu-ray deals from $9.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Don’t forget that Apple is running a massive iTunes sale today to combat the launch of Disney+. You’ll find several Disney favorites like Frozen, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, along with other classics like Ocean’s 8/11 and many more.

Be sure to set up Movies Anywhere to bring your new movies everywhere you go. Movies Anywhere ties into iTunes, VUDU, and more to transfer the digital license of your favorite titles between streaming platforms.

Mission Impossible:

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, an operative for the top-secret government agency IMF (Impossible Missions Force). Fellow agent Sean Ambrose (Dougray Scott) has gone rogue, stealing a sample of a deadly synthetic virus named Chimera that could rapidly wipe out the world’s population. Ambrose’s plan is to sell Chimera to the highest bidder in exchange for shares of stock in the winner’s company.

