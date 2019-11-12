Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10-Port Powered USB Hub $24 (40% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 10-Port Powered USB Charging Hub for $23.99 Prime shipped when code Z7Y723ND has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $4 under our previous offer, and the best we’ve tracked. Serving as the perfect desktop charging accessory, this hub will be able to refuel your smartphone, a tablet, headphones, and more with its 2.4A USB ports. Plus, you’re also getting some extra I/O for your Mac or PC. Rated 4/5 stars.
Tuned to support healthier battery function and faster USB charging speeds, AiPower intelligently adjusts power output to match the unique charging needs of all your USB-powered devices. With up to 2.4A of dedicated adaptive output per AiPower USB port, your devices will each receive their safest maximum recharge rate.
Get all your computer tasks done quickly and efficiently by turning one USB port on your laptop or computer into seven data transfer ports (with USB 3.0 data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps). Also charge up to three USB-powered devices at the same time. Faster, easier device access without the hassle of switching devices.
