JBL Link 500 brings Assistant to your smart home for $150 (Reg. up to $450)

Harman’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link 500 Google Assistant Speaker for $149.95 shipped. Normally selling for $450 direct from JBL, today’s offer saves you as much as 66%, matches our previous mention, and is right around the all-time low. Helmed by the inclusion of built-in Google Assistant, this smart speaker will be able to command your smart home, answer questions, and so much more. Thanks to four 15W internal speakers and dual high-performance transducers, Link 500 should sound great, too. JBL notes that it can “fill large rooms with amazing stereo sound, deep bass, and clear highs.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

ust want to rock out while on-the-go? Ditch the Link 500 and its at-home design for the JBL Flip 4 Portable Waterproof Speaker at $80. Here you’ll not only pocket an extra $60 in savings compared to the lead deal, but get a speaker that’s perfect for use while out and about. You’ll enjoy 12 hours of playback per charge as well as an IPX7 water-resistant design.

Today’s lead deal may be notable for Google fans, but those in the Alexa ecosystem won’t find too much to catch their eye. But speaking of Amazon’s voice assistant, last night we covered the new feature that lets you turn Echo devices into a full-fledged home theater system.

JBL Link 500 Google Assistant Speaker features

Enjoy voice control and wireless audio streaming with the JBL Link 500. Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in technology allow you to pair and wirelessly stream music from your compatible devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Chromecast built-in also lets you link multiple speakers together for an enhanced multi-room listening experience with other compatible speakers on the same Wi-Fi network. With a built-in microphone, the Link 500 is compatible with the Google Assistant ecosystem, allowing it to be controlled using just your voice.

