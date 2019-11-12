Multitask like a champ with FitDesk 2.0, now $131.50 at Amazon (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the FitDesk 2.0 Exercise Bike and Office Workstation for $131.47 shipped. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked. FitDesk 2.0 is a lightweight folding exercise bike merged with a desk that allows you to accomplish cardio workouts while using a laptop. Resistance bands are built-in, making it very easy to shake things up and workout your upper body. A digital meter tracks mileage, calories burned, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We all have those days when we’re feeling under the weather. Be prepared to take it easy when one strikes with HUANUO’s Lap Desk for $31 when clipping the on-page coupon. While I don’t use it often, I own something similar and absolutely love having it around for when the need arises.

You won’t get much work done without a laptop. If you’re in need of one, swing by today’s Acer Chromebook deal. Priced at only $180, it sure is an affordable way to get to work. It sports a metal build and up to 12-hour battery life.

FitDesk 2.0 features:

Durable: Built to Last with high quality gear box components for years of reliable operation

Quiet: Twin belt, high velocity flywheel

Unique: Desk features non-slip surface, easy access drawer and massage rollers positioned to make typing while exercising comfortable

Digital resistance meter tracks mileage, calories, time, etc…

Adjustable: Seat Back and Extender included allowing for upright and semi-recumbent use

