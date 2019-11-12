Today we’re getting our first look at what to expect from Macy’s during its Black Friday sale this year. Home goods reign supreme in this year’s ad, with standouts like Dyson vacuums, Instant Pot cookers, and more getting deep discounts. That’s not all though, as you’ll find everything from smartwatches to toys covered, as well. Head below for a closer look at the 2019 Black Friday ad, as well as for some of our top picks from Macy’s this year.

Macy’s Black Friday sale starts on Wednesday

Similarly to the trend that’s been emerging from other retailers, Macy’s will kick off its shopping festivities well before Black Friday itself rolls around. This year, discounts will begin on Wednesday, November 27th, and are slated to run through Saturday the 30th. That’ll give Macy’s shoppers plenty of time to head in-store or shop online.

But if you’re looking for the best deals, you won’t have the luxury of being so leisure in your Black Friday shopping at Macy’s. The retailer will have a hearty dose of doorbusters running throughout the four-day sale. On Wednesday, they’ll go from 10 am to 10 pm, followed by a 5 pm tp 11:59 pm window on Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday itself, you’ll be able to save from 12 am through 2 am, and then again from 6 am to 1 pm. Doorbusters end on Saturday following the 8 am to 1 pm time period.

Doorbusters galore

Doorbusters are headlined by kitchen appliances, cookware sets, and more starting at $8 when taking advantage of rebates. Continuing with that home goods emphasis, Macy’s will also be slashing up to $200 off select Dyson vacuums on top of per-item discounts. Instant Pot cookers will once again steal the show, with offers starting at $70, or $55 off the usual going rate.

While you’ll find plenty of smartwatch deals detailed in the Macy’s Black Friday ad, Apple Watch is nowhere to be seen at this point. We expect that discounts will surely arrive come November 29th though, as in past years, the Apple wearable has received some aggressive price cuts to take on other retailers.

On top of various price drops, Macy’s will be offering $10 off when you spend $25, as well as $20 off when you spend $50 or more. These promotions will only be eligible for select clothing, home goods, and more. Macy’s notes explicitly in its Black Friday ad that doorbusters will be exempt from the additional savings.

Other notable deals include:

Macy’s Black Friday ad

