Rubbermaid’s Brilliance pantry food storage set hits $40 at Amazon and Walmart

Amazon is offering the Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Airtight Food Storage Container Set for $39.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is a 20% discount from its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. Offering 20 individual pieces and 10 storage containers, this set is perfect for organizing your pantry. The clear design means you’ll easily see what’s left when it comes time to go shopping. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re looking to expand your already-existing Brilliance Pantry Food Storage Set, check out Rubbermaid’s 12-Cup Sugar Storage Container for $17 Prime shipped. It’s clear, matches Rubbermaid’s other canisters, and is perfect for organizing your countertop.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container features:

Rubbermaid Modular Food Storage Containers can hold pasta, baking ingredients, or other pantry staples; save space and keep pantry organized

Great for pet food; easy to clean and scoop food from, and tight lids keep out moisture and humidity

Lids snap tight to help keep food fresh

Containers stack for compact storage

